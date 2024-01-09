News you can trust since 1859
Deadline nears for Melton primary school applications

Families with children due to start primary school in Leicestershire this autumn are reminded they need to apply by Monday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Jan 2024, 18:18 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 18:20 GMT
There is no automatic entry for any school and any 2024 first-time primary applications made after the closing date will be processed after those made on time.

Families are encouraged to select three schools, including one in their catchment area, to have the best chance of securing a place at a local school.

Parents and carers can find out more and apply through Leicestershire County Council by visiting www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissions and all allocated school places will be announced on national offer days – which are March 1 2024 for secondary schools and April 16 2024 for primary school applications.

Last year nearly 99 per cent of Leicestershire’s children – a record number - secured a place at a preferred primary choice and around 97.5 per cent got their preferred secondary school.

