Deadline looms for Melton secondary school places

Parents and carers across the Melton borough with children due to start secondary school next year are being encouraged to apply for a place ahead of next month’s deadline.

The application process is now open, with parents required to apply for their preferred schools by October 31.

Letters explaining how to apply will shortly be sent by County Hall staff to individual parents. If they do not receive a letter, they may still apply through an online system.

Councillor Ivan Ould, cabinet member for children and families, said: “Choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most important decisions a family can make, and we are committed to working with parents and carers to support them as they make this choice.

“Last year over 96 per cent of Leicestershire parents secured their child a place at a preferred school, so we want to remind parents to maximise their opportunities by applying for three schools, including their catchment school.

“There is no automatic entry for any school, so it is very important for applications to be submitted before the closing date of 31 October.”

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissions for details.