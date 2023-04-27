Cricket ace opens village school's impressive new hall
Former England cricketer and Test umpire, Chris Broad, has officially opened the new hall at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School.
Chris has a special connection to the school because his children – England bowling ace Stuart and daughter Gemma – are both former pupils.
He talked about his career as an opening batsman, when he scored six Test centuries in the 1980s, and signed autographs for excited children, parents and staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris told the gathering: "It is an absolute pleasure to come back to Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School to open the new hall.
"I have a close connection to the village, particularly as Gemma and Stuart attended the school and we lived just down the road in this beautiful village.”
The new hall, which was completed just before Easter, will provide the school with a much-needed additional classroom, PE space and location for many other events.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher at the school, which is part Rise Multi Academy Trust, said: "We are extremely grateful to Chris for taking the time to visit us and officially open our new hall.
"It has been a fantastic day for our school and the children were absolutely thrilled to welcome Chris and hear his inspiring stories."
Hollie Geeson, head of school, added: “The event was a great success and marked an exciting new chapter for Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"With this new facility in place, pupils will now have even more opportunities to develop their skills in a range of sporting activities and showcase their talents at various school events.”