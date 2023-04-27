News you can trust since 1859
Cricket ace opens village school's impressive new hall

Former England cricketer and Test umpire, Chris Broad, has officially opened the new hall at Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School.

By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
Chris Broad officially opens Waltham School's new hall, watched by Julie Hopkins and pupils, and Chris signs autographs for the children (right)Chris Broad officially opens Waltham School's new hall, watched by Julie Hopkins and pupils, and Chris signs autographs for the children (right)
Chris Broad officially opens Waltham School's new hall, watched by Julie Hopkins and pupils, and Chris signs autographs for the children (right)

Chris has a special connection to the school because his children – England bowling ace Stuart and daughter Gemma – are both former pupils.

He talked about his career as an opening batsman, when he scored six Test centuries in the 1980s, and signed autographs for excited children, parents and staff.

Chris told the gathering: "It is an absolute pleasure to come back to Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School to open the new hall.

A happy Waltham pupil pictured after getting autographs from Chris BroadA happy Waltham pupil pictured after getting autographs from Chris Broad
A happy Waltham pupil pictured after getting autographs from Chris Broad
"I have a close connection to the village, particularly as Gemma and Stuart attended the school and we lived just down the road in this beautiful village.”

The new hall, which was completed just before Easter, will provide the school with a much-needed additional classroom, PE space and location for many other events.

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher at the school, which is part Rise Multi Academy Trust, said: "We are extremely grateful to Chris for taking the time to visit us and officially open our new hall.

"It has been a fantastic day for our school and the children were absolutely thrilled to welcome Chris and hear his inspiring stories."

Chris Broad with Waltham Primary School executive head, Julie Hopkins, pictured during the official opening of the hallChris Broad with Waltham Primary School executive head, Julie Hopkins, pictured during the official opening of the hall
Chris Broad with Waltham Primary School executive head, Julie Hopkins, pictured during the official opening of the hall

Hollie Geeson, head of school, added: “The event was a great success and marked an exciting new chapter for Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School.

"With this new facility in place, pupils will now have even more opportunities to develop their skills in a range of sporting activities and showcase their talents at various school events.”

