The Melton Mowbray FE campus on Asfordby Road

Residents have been reassured that they will be fully consulted over the future of the Melton Mowbray college and theatre site after a new report said it was being sold off as part of the recent merger agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former SMB College Group – made up of campuses at Melton, Brooksby and Coalville – merged with Loughborough College last month to safeguard the financial futures of the colleges.

The newly-formed Loughborough College Group hailed the move as an ‘exciting new chapter’ for students and local employers across the north Leicestershire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a new report in FE Week, which covers the further education sector, says that the ‘Department for Education handed the new college group a £7.3 million grant – understood to be non-repayable as long as conditions are met – agreed loans of up to £2.1 million, and accepted plans to sell off a campus and theatre in Melton Mowbray’.

Corrie Harris, CEO of the new Loughborough College Group

However, Loughborough College Group told the Melton Times this morning (Monday) that no final decision had been made on what will happen to the site and that ‘we are working closely with Melton Borough Council to explore viable, long-term solutions for the future of the theatre and the wider site’.

A spokesperson added: "We fully recognise the theatre’s cultural and community value as a much-loved local asset and are committed to carefully considering all options for its regeneration and continued use.

"No final decisions have been made.

"Any proposals that come forward will be subject to consultation, ensuring the community has the opportunity to shape the future of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovated interior of Melton Theatre

Melton Theatre, which has been used by college students as well as hosting top comedians and music acts over more than 40 years, and there must be a strong chance of a new owner taking over its running.

The Melton Times was recently invited to Loughborough College to interview the CEO of the new college group, Corrie Harris, who confirmed discussions were being held on the future of the theatre.

Mrs Harris told us: “We have not decided what we are going to do with it. We are an educational organisation and our focus is on education.

“At the same time we recognise that the theatre is a fantastic community asset and we know it is well loved by people in Melton Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We desperately want to keep it open and we will be working with the community to see what we can do.

“We are looking at doing a public consultation to get some feedback and to see if someone can come forward with an idea for the future of the theatre.”

The theatre, which has 340 seats, has been given a major makeover in recent years after remaining closed for more than two years during the Covid pandemic.

The Melton college campus was left largely empty by the exodus of most courses to Brooksby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been uncertainty over the future of the Melton campus, off Asfordby Road, since all courses, aside from the performing arts classes, were relocated to the Brooksby College campus in 2023 due to declining student numbers.