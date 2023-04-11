News you can trust since 1859
College to showcase agriculture and land-based courses at open day

An open day is being held this month for agriculture, land-based and equine courses at the Brooksby campus of SMB College Group.

By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST
Farming courses at the Brooksby campus
Farming courses at the Brooksby campus

The event, which takes place on Saturday April 22 at the college’s impressive 850-acre rural site, is aimed at prospective students and to showcase the learning opportunities there.

Brooksby has offered agricultural and land-based qualifications since the end of the Second World War and the college has a strong history of educating several generations of agricultural practitioners while evolving alongside the industries to provide up-to-date training.

Attendees at the open day will hear about the study programmes for agriculture and farming, countryside and environmental management, equine subjects plus gardening and horticulture.

Farming courses at Brooksby campusFarming courses at Brooksby campus
Farming courses at Brooksby campus
A spokesperson for the college said: “At the open event, you will have the opportunity to tour the stunning grounds, visit our fantastic glasshouses and our nationally-renowned Equestrian Centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities, indoor arenas, outdoor arenas, and more.

“Within these subject areas, the college offers a range of full-time college courses, degree options, apprenticeships and professional short courses.

“If you’re interested in any of these subject areas, then come along to the specialist open day to learn more and see if Brooksby campus is the right choice for you.”

Visitors will also get a chance to go on a tractor and trailer tour of the college’s mixed working farm and see their animals, as well as meeting industry-expert lecturers to learn more about their specialisms and college projects covering sustainability, regenerative agriculture/agroforestry, river restoration and the re-introduction of native species.

Click HERE to register for the open day.

