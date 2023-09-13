SMB College Group students in class

SMB College Group, which has campuses at Melton, Brooksby and Coalville, is shortlisted for the Education and Business Partnership accolade at this year’s East Midlands Chamber Business Awards.

It was announced, along with finalists in all categories, at the President’s Summer Celebration event at the Radisson Blu East Midlands Airport hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dawn Whitemore, chief executive and principal of SMB College Group, said: "We are so delighted to have been recognised yet again for our pro-active approach to involving businesses and employers in every step of our education offer, whether that’s through holding employer skills forums, setting up apprenticeship programmes, or working together to provide excellent work experience opportunities for our learners.”

The nomination comes on the back of the college winning Apprenticeship Provider of the Year at the 2022 AAC Apprenticeship Awards, and a 2023 Nachural Entrepreneurship Award for Promoting Apprenticeships.

"We are so proud that our efforts are continually recognised, as we understand how important it is for us to play our part in developing essential skills and contributing to the economic stability of our local regions,” added Mrs Whitemore.

The College works in collaboration with a number of industry leaders to provide life changing opportunities for its students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Partners include Leicester Tigers, Worcester Bosch, Resideo, Redrow and Barratt Homes.

Around 150 organisations from across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire have been recognised in the annual East Midlands Chamber awards, celebrating the region’s business community.

The awards feature 14 categories, ranging from Community Impact and Excellence in Collaboration to Excellence in Innovation and Commitment to People Development.

Finalists will now have a chance to state their case at virtual judging panels taking place in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panels will comprise sponsors, a chamber board member and a representative from the chamber’s senior leadership team.

The official awards gala will take place in November when SMB will find out if it has won.