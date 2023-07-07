News you can trust since 1859
Children celebrate end of pre-school years with joyful graduation event

Melton children have celebrated the end of their pre-school years with a graduation event attended by proud parents.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST
Oasis children celebrate graduation to primary schoolOasis children celebrate graduation to primary school
The joyful ceremony was enjoyed by families who attend Oasis Preschool and Retreat, on Asfordby Road in the town.

It was organised to mark an important milestone for the oldest cohort as they completed their final term, ahead of starting primary school in September.

Oasis is based in the grounds of The Grove Primary School, which hosted the emotional event in their school hall.

An Oasis Pre-schooler celebrates graduation to primary schoolAn Oasis Pre-schooler celebrates graduation to primary school
Each child’s progress through pre-school years was celebrated by staff and parents.

The children in mainstream education and those youngsters with additional needs joined together for the celebration.

Certificates, books, bubbles, photos and keyring keepsakes were given out to all the children who graduated.

Staff also awarded special progress awards to pupils Charlie and Etta.

Oasis children celebrate graduation to primary schoolOasis children celebrate graduation to primary school
Following the graduation event, Maria Twittey, manager of Oasis Preschool and Retreat, which is part of the Mowbray Education Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our graduating children, who have each truly blossomed during their time with us.

"Having the families join us in celebrating this milestone and encouraging their children in their next chapter was just amazing.

“It is a privilege to watch these bright young minds grow and learn, and I know they will each continue to flourish in primary school.”

Oasis Preschool and Retreat came very near to closing down four years ago when the trust said that funding issues and a shortage of children attending meant the service was no longer viable.

Oasis children celebrate graduation to primary schoolOasis children celebrate graduation to primary school
This prompted parents to start a petition to save it and the centre is now thriving.

Oasis children celebrate graduation to primary schoolOasis children celebrate graduation to primary school
