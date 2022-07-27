Changes confirmed for Melton college's Rural Catering Centre

Brooksby Melton College's Rural Catering Centre

Students on the catering and hospitality courses at the SMB College Group venue, on Asfordby Road, have benefited from learning in the industry-standard commercial restaurant and kitchen facility since it was opened in 2015 as part of a £27.7million investment across the Melton and Brooksby sites.

Those courses are now being relocated to the Brooksby campus and there was some speculation that the popular catering centre might be closed as a result.

But Lisa Craddock, vice-principal for business services, resources and service improvement at the SMB College Group, told the Melton Times this week: “Just to confirm that we are not closing our Rural Catering Centre at the Melton Campus.

“I think there has been some confusion as we are moving our curriculum delivery to our Brooksby campus.

“This is so our apprentices get to experience working in an event venue at our stunning Brooksby Hall campus.

“Sadly, we haven’t had the expected numbers of full time students apply for our catering and hospitality offer, so in order to ensure our students get the best experience possible we’ve decided to relocate their training.

“However, we will still be opening the doors of the Rural Catering Centre as usual after the summer holidays for commercial hire and for themed evenings and dinners.”