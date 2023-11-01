News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Celebrating students graduate at Brooksby ceremony

Melton and Brooksby students have taken part in SMB College Group’s annual graduation ceremony.
By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:08 GMT
Students and staff at SMB College Group's graduation day at BrooksbyStudents and staff at SMB College Group's graduation day at Brooksby
Students and staff at SMB College Group's graduation day at Brooksby

The event, which was at Brooksby Hall, brought together the graduating class, their lecturers, friends, family members, and well-wishers.

The Principal's Award was presented to Olivia Swinbourne and the UFAW Award for Best Dissertation to Charlotte Corden.

Olivia, who graduated with a BSc (Hons) in equine performance with business, also delivered the Student Vote of Thanks, commenting: “It is with the support from fellow students and staff that we were able to graduate today and that our futures are possible; so once again, on behalf of all the students, we thank you.”

Students toss their caps in the air after SMB College Group's graduation day at BrooksbyStudents toss their caps in the air after SMB College Group's graduation day at Brooksby
Students toss their caps in the air after SMB College Group's graduation day at Brooksby
Most Popular

Guest speaker was Jennifer Greene, an SMB Alumni and accomplished professional vocalist, who has graced stages worldwide with roles ranging from the Andrew Lloyd Webber European Tour to her recent position as a frontwoman and production manager for Women in Rock.

A welcome speech had been given by the college’s assistant principal, Jon Laud, who said: “Today we gather here to celebrate not just an end but a new beginning.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved success, we can’t wait to see what you will achieve.”

After the ceremony ended all graduates took part in the traditional gesture of tossing their caps into the air, capturing the moment with photos, and enjoying drinks and canapés, celebrating their achievements and looking towards the future.

Anyone interested in studying a degree level course with SMB College Group, at the campuses in Melton, Brooksby and Coalville should go to www.smbcollegegroup.ac.uk for details.

Related topics:Melton