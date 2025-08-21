Catmose College GCSE results 2025

The Principal, Stuart Williams, said, “These results open incredible opportunities for our students. Students at the College do so well because they are well supported and are able to choose courses that motivate them. As scientists they can access the very rigorous separate sciences (physics, chemistry and biology), or if they are more practical a range of art and technology courses including engineering. We also offer a full range of sport and performing arts subjects. These pathways allow students to play to their strengths and achieve incredible grades.”

There is inevitably a significant number of students who have done incredibly well, achieving at least six of the very highest grades 8 and 9 (A*), these include: Samantha Cash, Charlie Cooke, Chiara Reedha, Lola Turner, Arabella Grint, Elizabeth King, Oliver Pearce-Smith, Esme Searle, Daniel Valiente, Nathan Harper, Sasvidu Hettiarachchi, Zaraan Haider, Mark Hollywood, Annabella Iden, Thomas James and Alice Moore.

Chiara said she was extremely happy with her results having achieved all GCSEs at grade 9, she thanked all the teachers for their help in making it possible for her to go to the sixth form of her choice, Harington School.

The Principal went on to say, “These academic results do not sit in isolation, Catmose students see these subjects come alive through residential experiences; for example, by photographing the beautiful landscape of Iceland, listening to a live orchestra and a hundred other experiences out of the classroom that perfectly complement their academic studies. It is not surprising that so many of our students do so well in such a range of subjects.”

In our applied courses of sport, engineering, hospitality and art for example, these students all gained the highest grade of distinction, equivalent to an A* at GCSE: Amelie Harrold, Panyarachun Kyte, Alex Sharkey, Tyler Roe, Juventio Rowlands, Indianna Marais, Pitcha Robinson and Tyler Turner-Grant.

The Principal finished by saying, “We are proud of all our students and their many accomplishments in and beyond the classroom, we wish them all the very best for their future”.