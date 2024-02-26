The Leicester Tigers women's squad at Brooksby

SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus is hosting them on Wednesday, from 7pm to 8.45pm.

Participants can train alongside the Tigers players and also get information on the Level 3 Sport and Sports Science courses on offer at the college.

Vicky Macqueen, ex-international rugby player and current head of women’s rugby at Leicester Tigers said of the programme: "I am so excited that Leicester Tigers now have a female team, and that we’re able to expand our youth offering for girls with the programme that we offer alongside SMB College Group.

"Not only does this enable more girls to go down the elite rugby pathway, but it also allows them to get an education behind them through Level 3 courses with the college, which are the equivalent to studying three A Levels.”

Trials are also scheduled for students who have already applied, or are hoping to apply for, the college’s boys’ programmes in partnership with Tigers.

These are being held this Saturday and also on March 23, from 9am to noon.

This long-standing partnership between SMB College Group and Leicester Tigers boasts a raft of highly successful alumni who are now making impressive strides in their professional rugby careers.

Previous students include George Martin, Lewis Chessum, Sam Edwards, Archie Vanes, Morgan Meredith, Tim Hoyt, Joseph Woodward and more.

The Brooksby campus has three full-size rugby pitches, a full-size sports hall, a strength and conditioning gym, and sports science facilities with a range of performance analysis equipment.