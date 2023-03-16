News you can trust since 1859
Brooksby students make tree stump seats for Rearsby schoolchildren

Schoolchildren have been donated a set of tree stump seats made by students based at SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus.

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:51 GMT
Brooksby students with the tree stump seats they made for Rearsby schoolchildren
Level three countryside and environmental management students have been cross-cutting the seats from wood harvested from trees at the college site.

They were felled on site and youngsters used their countryside skills to perform waste management tasks to tidy the area and re-purpose the wood.

This involved using chainsaws and turning the wood into useful items and materials such as fire wood, wood chips and the seats, which were donated to St Michael’s and All Angels Primary School, at Rearsby, for their outdoor classroom.

Becky Lawrence, animal management lecturer at SMB College Group, was in attendance to receive the seats on behalf of the PTFA (parent, friends, family association) of St Michael’s.

She said: “The outdoor space used for Forest School is so valuable, the children really benefit from the experience of outdoor learning.

"The tree stump seats donated will be perfect to replace our old ones, and what a great way to reuse them after the countryside and environmental students have used them in their practical chainsaw lessons, it’s a win-win situation.”

St Michael’s believes that accessing the great outdoors is vital for children and helps support their physical and spiritual development.

Every class at the school completes a minimum of four outdoor learning sessions, including activities such as bush-craft, team building, cooking and gardening.

The tree stump seats donated by SMB College Group will be used to support these important activities.