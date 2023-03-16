Brooksby students with the tree stump seats they made for Rearsby schoolchildren

Level three countryside and environmental management students have been cross-cutting the seats from wood harvested from trees at the college site.

They were felled on site and youngsters used their countryside skills to perform waste management tasks to tidy the area and re-purpose the wood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This involved using chainsaws and turning the wood into useful items and materials such as fire wood, wood chips and the seats, which were donated to St Michael’s and All Angels Primary School, at Rearsby, for their outdoor classroom.

Becky Lawrence, animal management lecturer at SMB College Group, was in attendance to receive the seats on behalf of the PTFA (parent, friends, family association) of St Michael’s.

She said: “The outdoor space used for Forest School is so valuable, the children really benefit from the experience of outdoor learning.

"The tree stump seats donated will be perfect to replace our old ones, and what a great way to reuse them after the countryside and environmental students have used them in their practical chainsaw lessons, it’s a win-win situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Michael’s believes that accessing the great outdoors is vital for children and helps support their physical and spiritual development.

Every class at the school completes a minimum of four outdoor learning sessions, including activities such as bush-craft, team building, cooking and gardening.