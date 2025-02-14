The maths and English team managers at SMB College Group

Students at SMB College Group achieved results above the national average in maths and English GCSE re-sits taken in November.

Students based at the college’s Brooksby and Coalville campuses recorded an overall pass rate of 36.5 per cent, with a 38 per cent pass rate in maths and 35 per cent in English.

Among the success stories from Brooksby were Joe Vesty and Noah Steward, who both progressed from grade three to grade five in maths, Oscar Lowe, who went up from a grade two to five in English, and Poppy Owen, who passed both maths and English.

A particular standout was Tom Lloyd, who passed GCSE maths and Foundation Studies English this year.

Tom’s lecturers, Sadiqa Miah and Vicky Oakes, said: “Tom came to us at the beginning of the year and asked if he could be put in for the November re-sit as he has worked independently to attain his Level 1.

"He attended all lessons in the run up to his exams and after.

"He was punctual, well behaved and a model student.

"It was evident that he was putting in hard work in his mocks and lessons and demonstrated the ability to pass.

"We are very proud of him for his achievements, and are incredibly impressed with how he’s become a fantastic role model for his peers.”

The results come in the wake of a series of positive changes made by Siobhan Howard, head of curriculum and quality for English and mathematics at SMB College Group.

Siobhan said: ‘I joined SMB College Group in April 2023 and since then we have made a host of positive changes, including new staff and increased training opportunities for Lecturers.

"We are on a journey and are making great progress.

"We had 70 students attain a grade four to nine, which will aid their progression after college.

"I am so proud of the team and of the students.’

“Our maths team recently had the privilege of participating in additional training with White Rose Maths, expertly facilitated by Shobhna Fletcher.

"This training was remarkable and has definitely helped our staff to support students to achieve.”

