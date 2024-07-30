Brooksby student wins annual horticulture award
Connor studies a Horticulture Apprenticeship and is currently employed by Leicester City Council.
The award was presented by Sue Blaxland, secretary of the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust and former lecturer at SMB College Group, who said “We were really pleased to be able to present this year’s Brooksby Award of £150 to Connor Thompson.
“He has made remarkable progress on his horticultural apprenticeship course and is really enjoying his career with Leicester City Council.
“He plans to spend his award money on top quality gardening tools – secateurs and a saw.
"We wish him well and hope that he will go far.”
There’s still time to apply for full-time programmes and apprenticeships at SMB College Group’s specialist land-based Brooksby Campus.
Click HERE to find out more about the course and apply to study on it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.