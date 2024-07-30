Connor Thompson with his Brooksby Horticulture Award

SMB College Group apprentice, Connor Thompson, has been named as this year’s recipient of the Brooksby Horticulture Award.

Connor studies a Horticulture Apprenticeship and is currently employed by Leicester City Council.

The award was presented by Sue Blaxland, secretary of the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust and former lecturer at SMB College Group, who said “We were really pleased to be able to present this year’s Brooksby Award of £150 to Connor Thompson.

“He has made remarkable progress on his horticultural apprenticeship course and is really enjoying his career with Leicester City Council.

“He plans to spend his award money on top quality gardening tools – secateurs and a saw.

"We wish him well and hope that he will go far.”

