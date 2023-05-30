Glebe House members and Brooksby students with the handmade hay net racks

They were made by Loughborough-based Glebe House, which provides services for children and adults with learning disabilitie s.

People from Glebe House visited the campus, which is part of SMB College Group, to see students test out the new hay net racks and the visitors had a go at filling them before taking a tour of the equine yard.

Karen Davidson, equine technician at SMB College Group, said: “We greatly appreciate the time and effort the Glebe House wood work team have put into making these hay net racks for us and donating them to support the students in completing the tasks on the yard.

“It has been lovely to meet the team that made them and to show them how they will be used – it was also good fun to get them to have a go.

"Hopefully this will be the first step in building a mutually beneficial partnership and I look forward to what other additions can be made to help make life easier for us on the yard.”

Glebe Househas been providing day services tailored to individual needs since 1983 and currently supports over 200 people.

Services can be in-house or within the local community in areas such as sports, drama, life skills, voluntary jobs, and more.