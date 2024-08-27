Birch Wood School to celebrate 20th birthday in style

By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:16 BST
Melton's Birch Wood Area Special School to celebrate 20th birthday
Students, their families and staff are celebrating the 20th birthday of Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School on Saturday with a community event.

Birch Woodstock, from noon through to 5pm, will have a festival vibe with live music, food vendors and other refreshments.

There will be circus style games, inflatables, a raffle, tombola and an inclusion parade, with live music from 1pm.

Headteacher, Rosalind Hopkins, said: “It will be a wonderful family day celebrating Melton's special school which always has such incredible support from the community.

“All are invited to come along and celebrate with us.

“As one of the longest standing heads in Birch Wood's history it is an honour to be here to mark this occasion and celebrate the wonderful work our staff do and our brilliant pupils.”

Earlier in the day, staff and friends of the school, wearing teal/blue or green, will be raising money for specialist communication equipment for students by running Melton's Park Run

Click HERE to sponsor the runners.

