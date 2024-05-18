Rosalind Hopkins, executive headteacher at Birch Wood Area Special School in Melton Mowbray

The executive headteacher of Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School has been talking about her pride at a glowing report by Ofsted inspectors.

The ungraded inspection found that there was no change to the school’s ‘good’ rating and that it might have been ‘outstanding’ had it been a fully graded examination

Inspectors praised both pupils and staff, the positive way they interact and the strong leadership shown by managers and governors.

Executive headteacher, Rosalind Hopkins, told the Melton Times: “I think the parts of the report which I am most proud about are that it highlights that we truly value our parents, community and staff.

"The feedback in these areas to Ofsted was really meaningful to me.

"The report also celebrates our pupils, commenting on their love for learning and exceptional behaviour.

"It is important that our pupils are recognised for being so brilliant, as they have so many more challenges.

"It is great to have this recognition from Ofsted, but our mission to keep getting better for our pupils and community won't stop here.”

The inspectors found that pupils enjoy attending Birch Wood because they ‘know this is a kind school’ and they ‘appreciate that they are treated as individuals within a highly supportive team’. Absences are rare.

"They (the pupils) play an extremely positive role in ensuring that similarities and differences are celebrated, and unkindness is not tolerated. “Pupils behave exceptionally well, both in lessons and around the school,” the report states.

Inspectors highlight the way teachers prioritise reading skills and their strong subject knowledge helps pupils progress well.

The report says: “Pupils gain a suitable range of qualifications and move on to purposeful and sustained post-16 courses.

"As a result of the grounding they are given at the school, many former pupils enter into training and employment at an appropriate time for them.”

The strong relationship between pupils and staff was highlighted.

“Staff are proud to work at the school. They benefit from highly effective training opportunities. They appreciate the school’s efforts to support their workload and promote their well-being,” the inspection found.