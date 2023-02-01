Ab Kettleby Primary School pupils celebrate their school's new Ofsted rating

Ab Kettleby Primary School and Somerby Primary School, which are both part of the Mowbray Education Trust, maintained the same ‘good’ standards they had previously shown, inspectors found.

The Ab Kettleby school achieved ‘good’ in all areas and was praised for being a ‘friendly and inclusive school’ which has ‘high aspirations for all pupils’.

Leaders were praised for their ambition in wanting pupils to be the best they could be and its curriculum and learning standards were commended.

Somerby Primary School pupils celebrate its new Ofsted rating

A report states that teachers ‘explain content clearly and use questions to extend pupils’ understanding’ and ‘children in the early years get off to a flying start’.

Inspectors said the school needed to address the issue with ‘a small number of pupils do not have a full understanding and tolerance of the individual needs of others’.

Somerby Primary School was commended for its ‘carefully considered curriculum’ that ‘ensures all pupils have access to a range of different subjects’.

Inspectors were pleased to find that ‘pupils have opportunities to develop leadership skills’, citing the school council as a great example of this.

Behaviour of pupils was good, they said, with children conducting themselves well both in the classroom and on the playground, using good listening skills and showing respect for each other.

An area to improve at Somerby, the inspectors said, was that the ‘curriculum in the early years is not always well planned or considered’.

Both schools were praised for how pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported.

Andrea Brown, headteacher at both schools, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have maintained our good Ofsted ratings.

"Our wonderful team work extremely hard to ensure we provide an excellent education for our young people.

"To see this reflected in both reports, alongside our desire to offer learning and enrichment opportunities outside the classroom, is fantastic.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to offer the best start in life for our pupils.