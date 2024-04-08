A 'Good' Ofsted rating for Melton Mowbray Day Nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Melton Mowbray Day Nursery & Preschool are situated on Dalby Road opposite the swimming pool in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire with a large car park and is known for its flexible sessions, outdoor space and well-resourced playrooms.

The report commented on how the nursery team ‘help children learn how they can be kind and helpful’. They teach children strategies that they can use if they are feeling upset or frustrated. For example, the nursery team have created calm spaces where children can relax and regulate their emotions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are cared for exceptionally well.’ It is noted that staff are quick to adapt to the routine of the day to meet the children’s individual needs. The accurate assessment measures in place allow staff to promptly identify gaps in children's learning, and any referrals made to external support services are done quickly.

Melton Mowbray Day Nursery & Preschool in Leicester celebrating their 'Good' Ofsted

The inspector noted that there are effective performance management systems in place to support staff's positive well-being and helps maintain a high-quality teaching skills. ‘Leaders and managers identify training gaps through observing staff's interactions with children.’ These are discussed in meetings and aids the team’s professional development.

Ashley Pattinson, Nursery Manager at Melton Mowbray Day Nursery & Preschool in Leicester, comments ‘the team and I are thrilled to have achieved a ‘Good’ rating with Ofsted. We put our children at the heart of everything we do, from the activities we plan to the training we provide our staff. It feels so good that this has been recognised by Ofsted.’

Melton Mowbray Day Nursery & Preschool are holding their next National Open Day Saturday 20th April 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Open day events provided the opportunity for families to see the nursery’s fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the nursey team who will be able to answer questions about their setting and provide further information, and see the inclusive environment that encourages curiosity, laughter and learning.