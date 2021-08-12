A flood of top GCSE grades celebrated by John Ferneley students

GCSE results day at John Ferneley College in Melton EMN-211208-132344001

The school described the achievements of their GCSE students as ‘superb’ as youngsters attended the Scalford Road school to find out their grades.

After a year in which students spent long periods being taught from home with online lessons due to the coronavirus lockdowns, final results were arrived at following teacher assessments.

Jake McPhee got eight grade nines, Charlie Neece and Celine Dobie attained seven top grades and both Maddy Staley and Annabelle Needham achieved six each.

Other top achievers were Charlotte Moule and Sanitu Samaranayaka, who both got five grade nines, and Leo Nah, who attained three.

Staff also praised the GCSE results achieved by Natasha Woodford, Daisy Sharpe, Leo Nash, Jenny Fullerton, Madeline Pritchett, Louie Edwards and Sky Haines-Bass.

Head of school, Natalie Teece, said: “I am delighted with the confirmation of our outstanding GCSE results this year, which reflect the hard work of both students and support from staff over this turbulent two years.

“Whether learning from home or learning in school these students, supported by our superb teachers and support staff, have worked so hard to complete their GCSEs and cover the full specifications.

“It has been a joy to see the expressions on the faces of students and many families today upon opening their GCSE results.

“The gateway to so many exciting new opportunities now lie ahead for our young people and I wish them all the very best of luck for their future endeavours.”

Many of John Ferneley students now move on to study for their A levels at local Sixth Form Colleges, including MV16, while others are taking on college courses and skilled-apprenticeships, such as those at Brooksby Melton College.

The school praised the work of its teachers who it says ‘have had to dig very deep over the last 18 months and learn all sorts of new ways to communicate and teach remotely’.

