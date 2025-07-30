The summer holidays are in full swing for primary pupils across the country - but a new year of learning is already peeking over the horizon.

Schoolchildren are due back in class for the start of the 2025/26 school year in early September - along with some 46,520 youngsters across the East Midlands who have applied for a place at a new primary school. Thousands of these children will also be entering Reception, where they will start building up a core suite of school skills that will serve them well throughout the rest of their time in education, if not their lives.

With this in mind, we’ve revisited at the top primary schools across each of the East Midlands’ council areas, when it comes to teaching their pupils these key skills.

This league table is based on our own unique metric. The key figure it uses is the proportion of each school’s pupils that completed Year 6 in the most recently-available academic year (currently 2023/24 ), and met the Government’s expected standards in three essential areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve only included those with the very highest percentages of pupils meeting this important mark - which has allowed smaller village schools to shine alongside larger city schools.

On top of that, we made sure that each school included had a positive rating in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are in the middle of some big changes, but we’ve restricted the list to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded official standards.

Here were the East Midlands schools that came out on top:

1 . Greatworth Primary School At the top of the list is this local authority-maintained village primary school in Greatworth, West Northamptonshire. It has a roll size of about 64. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be 'good' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally.

2 . Helmdon Primary School Next up is another council-maintained West Northamptonshire village primary school, this one is in Helmdon, near Brackley. It has a roll size of about 107, and was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it too had 100% of its pupils meet the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 63% locally and 61% nationally.

3 . John Blow Primary School John Blow is a local authority-maintained primary school in Collingham, Nottinghamshire, with about 170 pupils. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 62% locally and 61% nationally.