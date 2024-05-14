Amanda Holden is making the most of the spring weekend sunshine by enjoying time spent by her pool at her luxury mansion in Surrey.

TV presenter Amanda Holden is certainly making the most of the sunshine by posing in a gorgeous bikini that you can purchase too. She looked sensational in the bikini whilst posing by her pool at her luxury mansion in Surrey.

Now for all of you wondering where TV presenter Amanda Holden lives, she recently moved into a new home in the Surrey village of Cobham after selling her south west London home for a reported incredible £5 million. In order to help her settle in, the TV star recently enlisted the help of Style Sisters who took to Instagram in March to show “operation unboxing and detoxing.”

Style Sisters took to their Instagram stories and said: “We are at the lovely Amanda Holden’s house today and we are completing two of the rooms that have had recently some beautiful fitted furniture put in” They continued: “We did the prep for this a few weeks ago where we detoxed and kind of got everything ready for when the furniture went in and now we can do the fun part.”

Now back to Amanda Holden’s swimming pool and more importantly her bikini! However before I discuss her bikini, let’s talk about her swimming pool and accessories. Amanda Holden opted for a Van Cleef bracelet, oversized sunglasses and a glass of Kyle Minogue’s wine in hand.

As for the swimming pool, it looked sensational in the spring sunshine! Amanda Holden’s bikini is from the sustainable swimwear brand Ôsalé. Ôsalé describes their collections being “for those looking for a touch of adventure, glamour and nostalgia.”

The brand was founded by Aliya Wilkinson in 2022 as she wanted to “create beautiful, luxury swimwear that contributes to a better planet. Each collection is created for the modern woman – from a morning swim to a poolside sundowner and on to a midnight rave.”

If you want to steal Amanda Holden's bikini style, how about this one from Sosander?