Lewis Witcomb, who has been shortlisted for the Farmers Weekly Young Farmer of the Year 2025 award

A young farmer based near Melton Mowbray says it is ‘incredibly humbling’ to be shortlisted for a national industry award.

Lewis Witcomb (26) has built an impressive business offering engineering services as well as running a calf-rearing enterprise, after starting up ‘with only a few hundred pounds’.

He’s now been named as one of three contenders for the prestigious Farmers Weekly Young Farmer of the Year honour for 2025 due to the impressive progress of L Witcomb Agriculture, which is based off Meadows Lane at Hose.

Lewis will find out in October if he is the winner at a presentation event at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London – the other nominees are Matt Hancocks, of Hampshire, and Wiltshire farmer, Mike Wilkins.

Responding to be shortlisted, Lewis said: “It’s incredibly humbling.

"Seeing your name alongside some brilliant young farmers across the UK is a real honour.

"It’s a moment that makes you pause and appreciate how much effort goes into day-to-day operations – and what it means to be recognised on a national platform.”

He added: “I’ve built L Witcomb Agriculture from the ground up.

"I run an engineering business that supports local farms through everything from emergency harvest repairs to maintenance, safety compliance as well as having our cattle on the side.”

After leaving school, he helped a local dairy farmer and grew up with his father and grandfather working in cattle farming.

The passion for agricultural engineering comes from his early interest in restoring vintage tractors.

He started up the business after studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Land-Based Engineering at Reaseheath College, in Cheshire, and gaining experience at both JCB and New Holland dealerships.

His firm now provides an engineering service supporting more than 100 local farms.

Lewis and his partner, Morgan, also run a calf-rearing enterprise, taking them from as little as five days old through to store weight, on a rented former dairy farm.

After starting with a few calves, they now manage 130 cattle with plans to increase their herd to 200.

“Farming is what I have always wanted to do, and eventually I want to be self-sufficient with the cattle rather than engineering, as that’s where my passion really lies,” said Lewis.