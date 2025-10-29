Richard Holton, who has passed away aged 91

Tributes have been paid to a popular former dairy farmer and Rotarian following his death at the age of 91.

Richard, who passed away on October 17, lived latterly with his beloved wife, Jenny, at a nursing home in Gloucestershire.

The couple were well known in farming circles when they lived for many years at White House Farm, at Rearsby, where he ran a dairy herd of around 70 cows.

Richard was a member of Queniborough Farmers, the Leicestershire Grassland Society and he also served as chairman of the local National Farmers’ Union branch.

In 1988, he joined the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir and became president for the year 2002-03 – he was also Rotary District representative of the Calvert Trust in the Lake District, which is responsible for providing outward bound courses for disabled children.

On selling the farm at Rearsby, Richard became an active member of the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB), based in Melton, where he served for over a decade, giving help and advice to many people in their time of need.

The couple moved to Whissendine in 1995 after retiring. They had two daughters – Fiona, who was born with special needs and died at an early age, and Sarah, who lives with her family in Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Dennis Hurst, a former vice-principal at Brooksby College, told the Melton Times: “Ricard was a very good friend of mine for over 50 years.

"He was very well known throughout the area as a farmer, Rotarian and CAB advisor.

"A good man and a wonderful friend who served his community well.”

Richard was also a sides man at Whissendine Parish Church and enjoyed swimming twice a week with two close friends.

Jenny too was active as president of the Brooksby Gardening Club and a supporter of Arthritis care in Syston.

In 2019 on the advice of daughter Sarah, the couple moved to Fairford, buying the house next door to the family.

Their activities were sadly restricted by the Covid pandemic before ill health led to Jenny moving into a nearby care home, followed recently by her husband.

Richard decided not to have a funeral service. The couple wanted their ashes spread at the Rearsby farm where they lived, after Jenny passes.