The study offering at Brooksby college campus

It’s reputation for teaching excellence in agriculture, gardening and engineering is well established and the site is also becoming well known for the quality of its sports facilities too.

The equestrian centre and equine rehabilitation site are state-of-the-art places for students to learn about caring for horses and riding them for sport.

And since 2015, the college has partnered with Leicester Tigers RFC to top quality facilities where young players can train and hone their skills.

Dawn Whitemore, principal of SMB College Group, which manages the college, said: “We are very proud of the sports courses we now offer.

"This link with the Tigers has been incredibly successful.

"Eight of our students have gone on to play for the first team and George Martin has been chosen for the England squad, which we are very proud of.”

The grounds of the 850-acre Brooksby college site are impressively well maintained with lots of valuable nature habitats dotted around, including one around a lake.

Aside from the sports courses, the campus is home to industry-standard workshops for land-based industries, engineering and construction students.