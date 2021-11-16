Rescue cat finds her forever home with calves in a cowshed

Rescue cat Daisy who has found her forever home living with calves in a cow shed at a dairy farm near Melton EMN-211116-123617001

Daisy lived in two different households in the first seven months of her life before she was placed in the care of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham.

But everything changed for her when she was taken in by dairy farmer Ruth Grice at Old Dalby in September.

Daisy has come on leaps and bounds since then.

Rescue cat Daisy greets calves at a dairy farm near Melton where she has found her forever home EMN-211116-123606001

She is now a farm cat, sleeping in the calf shed most nights and roaming around the farm during the day.

Ruth said: “We knew she wouldn’t want human contact and that she would take some time to settle in.

“She lived in the old farm house for a few weeks and then gradually brought herself out.

“Daisy wanted to stay outside - that was very clear - but she found a warm spot in the calf shed and now she’s quite happy.

“She is quite friendly and lets me stroke her and pick her up. We’ve had farm cats that wouldn’t let you go near them so it’s nice that she’s a bit more used to human contact but not to the extent where she wants to come into the house.”

When Daisy first met the calves , they sniffed and greeted each other.

Now she has become so close to them that the calves will even clean her and lie in the straw with her whilst she dozes.

Ruth added: “She’s settled in so well. We are so glad we adopted her.”

Ella Carpenter, manager at the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, said: “Just as people have individual needs and personalities, so do cats.

“Such cats come from a variety of backgrounds. They may have been poorly socialised when they were very young kittens and may not have had the right kind of interactions with people. They may see people as a threat and find their behaviour unpredictable, unsettling and unwelcome.

“Many ‘inbetweeners’ can do well living a free-roaming lifestyle where they have food and shelter and a person who looks out for them, caring for them from a distance. The farm provides exactly what Daisy needed.”