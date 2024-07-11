Nottingham Lane at Old Dalby, where a new green energy plant is planned

The public are being invited to a special event next week to find out more about plans to build a new green energy plant at Old Dalby.

Ixora Energy is proposing an agricultural anaerobic digestion facility on an area of land within Vale View Farm, west of Nottingham Lane and an equal distance between Station Road and Six Hills Lane.

It would support the farming community through partnerships with local farmers and provide green energy to the wider community, enough to power 5,200 homes.

The plant – which will sit alongside new woodland and hedgerow planting – will turn biodegradable materials from local farms into low carbon energy via a process called Anaerobic Digestion (AD).

A graphic explaining the process behind agricultural anaerobic digestion

As well as creating green power, the company say the approach would give farmers a regular source of income and reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally it is said it would be able to further enhance their soil quality, with a natural fertiliser created as a by-product helping cut down on artificial and expensive alternatives.

A drop-in event will be held from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday at Old Dalby village hall, giving a chance for people to meet the team, find out more about the company and AD, as well as to provide feedback.

Wherever possible, the plans will take on board local feedback and the company say it plans to come back for a follow-up session before a planning application is submitted to Melton Borough Council for consideration.

Darren Stockley, operations managing director at Ixora Energy, said: “The proposed facility will be instrumental in tackling the energy and environmental challenges of today in the Melton borough.

"Not only will we be able to generate renewable, low carbon energy for use locally, but we’ll forge genuine partnerships with farmers to help lower their carbon footprint and reliance on chemical fertilisers.

“This is a tried and tested way of decarbonising our energy supply.”

Mr Stockley added: "Our Nottingham Lane proposal will have the dual benefit of reducing carbon emissions by both avoiding methane being released if the material was spread to land untreated and in the energy generation process itself.

"We’re proud to be bringing forward considered new proposals near Old Dalby and hope people get involved in our early consultation.”