Police appeal after distressing theft of lamb

A lamb which was stolen from a property at Eaton after is had been nursed back to health following injuries from a fox EMN-210408-114142001

Police are appealing for help in tracing the animal after it was taken from an address at Eaton, between 10.30pm on July 30 and 10am the following day.

Due to its ill health and subsequent medication, it was no longer intended for the food market and should not be entered into the food chain.

Pcso Claire Gray said: “This is a very distressing incident for the victims who have lovingly taken care of this lamb to bring it back to full health.”