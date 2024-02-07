Cattle and sheep graze on farmland (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The government has supported MP Dr Thérèse Coffey’s Private Members’ Bill – Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill – which was sponsored by 10 MPs, including Melton and Rutland’s Alicia Kearns.

This will make it easier for the police to collect evidence and, in the most serious cases, seize and detain dogs to reduce the risk of further attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bill would modernise existing legislation to ensure it remains fit for purpose, including extending the livestock definition to include alpacas and llamas and widening locations where enforcement can be taken to roads and paths.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns

It will also give the police more powers to seize dogs after serious incidents and greater powers of entry, in addition to the power to take evidence samples from livestock and dogs to help investigate these crimes.

Since the original 1953 Act was brought in, the number of livestock in England and Wales has doubled with more people visiting the countryside.

Mrs Kearns said: “I have campaigned relentlessly for the urgent introduction of a livestock worrying law to put an end to the devastating financial and emotional damage it causes for our farmers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have supported this Bill from the outset, and I am relieved that the government has recognised the need for tougher powers to crackdown on this distressing offence.”