Melton farming community mourns inspiring sheep farmer
Charles, who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer, was a Melton Mowbray NFU member who farmed livestock and arable in partnership with his wife Helen and family at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.
The family business, Sercombe Sheep, is based at Sandlands Farm, which is a county council smallholding and home to their commercial flock of a round 1,000 sheep.
Charles, who was a passionate advocate for tenant farmers and the sheep sector, served six years as NFU Livestock Board national chair from 2012.
He was NFU Melton Mowbray branch chair from 2007 to 2010, serving four consecutive terms in the role.
Steve Jeal, former NFU Melton Mowbray group secretary, who had known Charles for 35 years, said he always had tremendous respect for him and his faming capabilities.
“He was a hugely loyal Melton branch member, supremely intelligent and a brilliant branch chairman,” said Steve.
“He knew the farming community like the back of his hand and was the sort of guy who would do anything for anyone.
“The loss is going to leave a cavernous hole in his family and friends’ lives and I will miss him enormously.”
Farmer Sarah Bell, a Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland NFU Council delegate, said: “Charles did a tremendous amount of work for the sheep sector and wider farming community.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this time and we are grateful to them for their support of Charles while he was on industry business championing his fellow farmers.”
The national chair of the Charollais Sheep Society, Charles had been eastern region chair and a judges committee member, alongside other roles.
He was well respected within the NFU and wider farming community.
Charles sat on various boards, groups and government committees, including Defra’s Animal Health and Welfare Pathway Steering Group, the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England, the Sheep Breeders Round Table, the Sheep Health and Welfare Group and the Ruminant Health and Welfare Group.
A keen stock judge and showman, Charles had a real interest in flock performance recording and sheep breeding.
