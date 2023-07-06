News you can trust since 1859
Epic tractor relay in memory of young farmer passes through Melton

A 2,000-mile tractor drive, which is raising awareness of mental health issues affecting people living in rural areas, passed through Melton Livestock Market this week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Andy Eadon stops off at Melton Livestock Market during his 2,000-mile Len's Light tractor relayAndy Eadon stops off at Melton Livestock Market during his 2,000-mile Len's Light tractor relay
Andy Eadon stops off at Melton Livestock Market during his 2,000-mile Len's Light tractor relay

Andy Eadon is driving the tractor through England, Scotland and Wales in tribute to his son, Len, a 22-year-old farmer who tragically took his own life in January 2022.

Andy and wife, Lynda, founded Len’s Light to keep their son’s memory alive and help prevent other young people committing suicide.

The tractor relay is visiting many livestock markets, talking to as many people as possible and passing on the key message that ‘no-one in the rural community should feel isolated or alone’.

Andy and Lynda commented: “The journey of Len’s Light reflects on the many issues in modern day farming.

"The tractor relay would never have happened if we had not reached out for help, support and guidance.

"That same support is needed to keep everyone safe in their own journeys.

"Everyone has something to offer, so please reach out, accept help and become strong so that you can give back to others.”

Since Len’s death, more than £100,000 has been raised for charities in his name – Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) and Papyrus.

Over 18,000 wallet-sized cards showing the challenge and emergency contact details are being distributed to young farmers and others in the rural community, with suicide being the main cause of death in the under 35s.

The official launch of Len’s Light was at Kenilworth Show in June.

Click HERE to donate to the Len’s Light fundraising campaign.

