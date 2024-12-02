Campaign group rallies farmers to protest in Melton Mowbray

Farmers are being rallied for a local protest in Melton Mowbray town centre against the government’s move to levy inheritance tax on them.

There will be speakers at the event, which starts at 11am on Monday December 9, which has been organised by Midlands Farmers, a group which was founded following the recent Budget.

It follows a national protest in London, which was attended last month by nearly 150 farmers from the Melton area.

From April 2026, a 20 per cent tax will be charged on inherited farms which are valued at over £1million.

The government say it will impact around 500 of the 209,000 farms across the UK but farmer argue that it will be many more and that it will prevent farmers passing their farm down to future generations.

The campaigning farmers also warn that land will have to be sold off to pay tax bills and that less food will be produced in the UK as a result, prompting a reliance on importing UK produce.

In a message to the Melton community, Midlands Farmers say: “We are asking all farmers and members of the public to join us for our gathering on Monday December 9.

“Please come and support the most vital sector that impacts directly on all our well-being.

“We need your support. If you are a hospitality business owner or employee, publican or food producer please come along and support our farmers.”

Car parking is available free at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organisers urge all attendees to arrive by 11.30am and make their way to the Melton Mowbray Town Centre.