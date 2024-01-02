A Melton agricultural college employee says he is ‘honoured and incredibly pleased’ to appointed as vice-president of the Leicestershire Young Farmers group.

James Fryer, the new vice-president of the Leicestershire Young Farmers group

James Fryer, is director of Farm and Grounds at SMB College Group, and is based the college’s specialist land-based Brooksby campus.

His new role requires him to be a proactive figurehead in the local agricultural and farming community and to support the Young Farmers Club (YFC) by attending county executive meetings, promote their activities and events and share best practice expertise and skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James said: "When I was asked if I would stand for VP I was honoured, and incredibly pleased that I could give something back to the club which has done so much over the years to support and bring out the best in everyone who joins, whether members are from a farming or non-farming background.

“Having become a member later on in life, I instantly regretted not joining YFC at a much younger age.

"I have tried to support and help Leicestershire and Rutland YFC throughout my teaching and management roles here at SMB College Group, working with them in various capacities and always supporting the yearly Rally.

"I’m very much looking forward to continuing this support and I am excited about my new role as VP.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Lovegrove, county organiser for Leicestershire Young Farmers, commented: “James is a real pillar of the agricultural community in Leicestershire.

"He has been hugely supportive of Leicestershire Young Farmers throughout his agricultural education career and, through his former role as a lecturer, has even taught many of our members the skills and knowledge they’ve needed to become professionals in the industry themselves.

"James has also been a fantastic support for our events, such as our recent public speaking competition, which we held at Brooksby and in which James was a judge, and our annual rally, which is always so much fun.

"For all of these reasons and more, it was a no-brainer to invite James to be one of our VPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship with both James and SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus.”