Bird keepers have been ordered to take extra bird flu biosecurity measures

Bird keepers across the Melton area must now take strict biosecurity measures as part of a nationwide directive to limit the spread of avian influenza (bird flu).

The Chief Veterinary Officers from England and Scotland have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across both nations to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

There is no national requirement to house birds aside from in York, North Yorkshire and Shropshire, where keepers must do so.

NFU Poultry Board chair, James Mottershead, said: “The NFU Poultry Board met last week and supported the introduction of a GB-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone which would introduce mandatory biosecurity measures for all bird keepers.

"We are pleased the government has acted promptly on this issue to protect the national flock."

He added: "Farmers take such care to protect the health and welfare of their birds and it’s devastating to see that compromised.

“In light of cases of avian influenza being confirmed and the increased risk levels for both wild birds and poultry, I urge all bird keepers, regardless of their size or location, to remain vigilant, maintain stringent biosecurity measures and report any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity.”

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, commented: “I urge bird keepers to check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Click HERE for information on measures which need to be taken by bird keepers.