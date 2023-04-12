Poultry can be kept outside again from Tuesday

The government has announced the change in guidelines will take place from one minute past midnight on Tuesday.

Keepers had been told back in October to house their birds to restrict the spread of the virus, which has seen 330 cases recorded in the UK and led to four million birds being culled over the last year.

Allowing birds to be kept outside again mean eggs laid by hens with access to outdoor areas can be marketed as ‘free-range’ again.

The UK's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, urged keepers to remain vigilant despite the end of restrictions.

She said: “Whilst the lifting of the mandatory housing measures will be welcome news to bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of defence to help keep your birds safe.

“It is thanks to the hard work of all bird keepers and vets who have played their part in keeping flocks safe this winter that we are in a position to take this action.

“However, the unprecedented nature of this outbreak has proven it’s more important than ever for bird keepers to remain vigilant for signs of disease and maintain stringent standards of biosecurity.”