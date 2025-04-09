Youngsters to march through Melton for St George's Day Parade
The event takes place on Sunday April 27 with temporary road closures in place in the town centre.
This year’s parade will be led by members of the 1st Long Clawson Scout group.
Joanne Flinn, district lead volunteer with Melton Mowbray and District Scouts, told the Melton Times: “The parade will meet up at the old Tuxford and Tebbutt car park and the parade itself starts at 1pm.
“They will parade along Sherrard Street, then Leicester Street and down into St Mary's church for the St George's Day service, which starts at 1.30pm.”
The parade with from again around 2.30pm, at the end of the service, and move up Leicester Street and through the town to finish down past JDRM dentist in Nottingham Street, finishing at 2.45pm.
