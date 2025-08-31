'World War 2 Remembered' exhibition a great success

By Sue Bradley
Contributor
Published 31st Aug 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
St Denys Church Eaton, as part of Eaton's Big Weekend, put on a display of stories, artefacts, flowers and memories from WW2 over the bank holiday weekend. The church looked beautiful and the displays were interesting and thought provoking. Many local folk visited, enjoying the church exhibits, and on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon teas proved very popular. The festival was sponsored by local donations and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

As part of the 'World War 2 Remembered' displays the village were asked for memories and photos of family members who had served in WW2. These were created into posters and put up around the church, detailing the experiences of ordinary folk as they served in the forces: army, navy and RAF.

There were also displays featuring the Home Front and Land Army Girls using many original artefacts. Winston Churchill, The Dickin Medal for animals, and those who had suffered in concentration camps were also featured.

Poppy remembrance: St Denys Church Eaton entrance. Photo: S F Bradley

1. Contributed

Poppy remembrance: St Denys Church Eaton entrance. Photo: S F Bradley Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Land Army Girls were celebrated. Photo: S F Bradley

2. Contributed

Land Army Girls were celebrated. Photo: S F Bradley Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Remembering 80 years since the end of WW2. Photo: S F Bradley

3. Contributed

Remembering 80 years since the end of WW2. Photo: S F Bradley Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Stories of those who served in the RAF. Photo: S F Bradley

4. Contributed

Stories of those who served in the RAF. Photo: S F Bradley Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RAF
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice