'World War 2 Remembered' exhibition a great success

As part of the 'World War 2 Remembered' displays the village were asked for memories and photos of family members who had served in WW2. These were created into posters and put up around the church, detailing the experiences of ordinary folk as they served in the forces: army, navy and RAF.
There were also displays featuring the Home Front and Land Army Girls using many original artefacts. Winston Churchill, The Dickin Medal for animals, and those who had suffered in concentration camps were also featured.
