"It is of course of great historical importance to the Catholic community, but this hall will be a tremendous benefit to all the people of Melton.

Work starts to build new community hall in Melton Mowbray

By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 15:28 BST
St John The Baptist Church on Thorpe End - the car park site is where the new community hall is being builtSt John The Baptist Church on Thorpe End - the car park site is where the new community hall is being built
St John The Baptist Church on Thorpe End - the car park site is where the new community hall is being built
Work started this week on building a new community hall in the heart of Melton Mowbray.

Builders were on site on Monday on land adjacent to the historic St John’s Church, on Thorpe End, with the building expected to be ready for use by the end of the year.

Church fundraisers, aided by the Friends of St John’s Church, have worked tirelessly to help pay for the hall, which will be used by Melton’s Catholics and hired by community groups and families in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The parish priest, Monsignor Tom McGovern, was present on Monday to give a special blessing for the building site, praying that the hall to be built would help to achieve God’s will in the town. He also prayed for the builders, that they would be strong and dedicated in their work.

Monsignor Tom McGovern blesses the site of the community hall, which is being built next to St John The Baptist Church in Melton MowbrayMonsignor Tom McGovern blesses the site of the community hall, which is being built next to St John The Baptist Church in Melton Mowbray
Monsignor Tom McGovern blesses the site of the community hall, which is being built next to St John The Baptist Church in Melton Mowbray

Monsignor McGovern said: “This is a very historic and a very important event in the history of this parish.

"We are once again establishing a parish centre on the site where historically we started.

"This is not about building a showpiece for the architectural benefit of the town, however important that may be.

“Here, now, it is about building the kingdom of God.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St John’s Church was built in 1842, when the laws against Catholics were just being repealed, and it is one of the oldest churches in the Catholic Diocese of Nottingham.

It saw the return of legal Catholic worship in the town for the first time since the Reformation and it has remained in use for the same purpose constantly ever since.

A hall was built next to it in 1844 but was demolished in 1985.

Frances Levett, chair of Friends of St John’s Church, said: “Many difficulties and problems have been encountered and overcome in the last five years, and we are delighted that work has now begun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is of course of great historical importance to the Catholic community, but this hall will be a tremendous benefit to all the people of Melton.

"It will be available for use by the whole community, and will provide benefit for the deprived, elderly and lonely.

"It will truly be, ‘a hall at the heart of the town’ and this is a very happy day for all of us.”

Related topics:Melton MowbrayMelton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice