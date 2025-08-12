Wooden Spoon scores £1,000 boost from Market Harborough Building Society’s community prize draw

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has awarded a £1,000 donation to Wooden Spoon Leicestershire, the children’s charity of rugby, thanks to a nomination from its latest prize draw winning customer.

This is the latest charity to benefit from MHBS’s ongoing initiative that empowers members to support causes they care about. Each month, one member is randomly selected to nominate a local charity to receive £1,000, demonstrating the Society’s continued dedication to giving back and making a difference locally.

John Vickers, Head of Branch Operations & Savings at MHBS, said: “We’re thrilled to see another fantastic charity benefit from our prize draw. Wooden Spoon does incredible work supporting vulnerable children and young people through the power of sport and community. It’s inspiring to see our members championing such meaningful causes.”

Wooden Spoon funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland, supporting children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage. The Leicestershire branch has helped raise funds to equip a new soft playroom in the therapy wing at Rainbows hospice and supported Sense Loughborough, a fully inclusive outdoor space for children and young people with complex disabilities. The charity’s mission is to positively transform young lives through the spirit and values of rugby.

MHBS colleagues reveal the latest winner

The prize draw initiative is one of the ways MHBS is marking 250 years of the building society movement in 2025. As part of this milestone, MHBS is proud to share the celebrations with its customers and communities, continuing a long tradition of mutual support and local impact.

More details about the prize draw can be found at https://mhbs.co.uk/prize-draw-product.