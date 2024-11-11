'We will remember them' - Melton's Remembrance parade
Sunday’s Remembrance Sunday parade through the town centre again drew thousands of people eager to show their respect for the fallen and for all who have served in the world wars and other conflicts.
Children looked up in awe as mounted soldiers from the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment clip-clopped along Sherrard Street in a procession led once again by the stirring sounds of The Melton Band.
Veterans marched proudly, many with their campaign and service medals displayed prominently on chests.
Members of the Royal British Legion and RAFA Melton Mowbray with their standards made their way along the route, which started at Chapel Street and continued through Sherrard Street and Market Place.
Dozens of young people were also involved, from the immaculate 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC to the Scouts and the Beavers.
There was also representation from Melton’s undertakers, civic leaders, including Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, and Melton MP, Edward Argar.
Radio cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew was also present in his role as Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire.
The party headed to St Mary’s Church for the annual service of Remembrance, given by the Rev Mary Barr.
The parade re-formed in Burton Street before making its way back through town, along Leicester Street to the War Memorial Gardens in the grounds of Egerton Lodge.
Wreaths were then laid by local organisations, a short service was held and the Last Post was played.
