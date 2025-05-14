Waltham dancers take part in regional festival

By Nick Rennie
Published 14th May 2025, 12:53 BST
The Waltham Scottish Country dancers who performed a seven-couple dance, The Kelpies of Loch Coruisk, at the East Midlands Festival
Dancers from the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group took part in an East Midlands Dance Festival earlier this month.

About 140 dancers from groups across the region – from Chesterfield to Waltham and from Grimsby to Leicester – meet once a year in Retford to dance together and to perform demonstration dances to the other teams.

As well as taking part in the massed dancing, the Waltham team performed a seven-couple dance, The Kelpies of Loch Coruisk.

The afternoon festival was followed by an evening social dance.

