Two of the allotment holders at Doctors Lane, Melton, who are angry about the latest vandal attacks

Allotment-holders in Melton Mowbray have been left reeling again after vandals caused havoc last night (Thursday) for the second time in a week.

Plots were attacked off Doctors Lane in just the latest in a series of incidents at the site which is owned by Melton Borough Council.

Planted areas were trampled over, sheds and greenhouses damaged and a petrol can emptied over some of the plots which was set alight and water butts then pushed over to put out the fire.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, a member of the Safer Melton Partnership, told the Melton Times: “A lot of these people who rent the allotments are old and retired and this is really disheartening for them.

The petrol can used to cause damage at the allotments off Doctors Lane, Melton

"Last year it happened four times and it seems to be young people smashing it all up for the sake of it.

"Nothing is being stolen, they are causing damage.

"The allotment-holders can’t afford to keep replacing things.”

There are 45 full plots off Doctors Lane and 22 half-sized plots – a number of them are vacant and badly overgrown.

One of the plot-holders, Frank Duckworth, commented: “It’s time that the council and police got together and came to meet us to sort out a long term solution to protect our open green space. I pay the council and expect to be supported.”

Another person who rents an allotment there, who did not want to be named, said: “I grow food for the community and I put it out for the walkers going through the country park and the people where I live.

"This vandalism has made me feel like packing up.”

Melton Borough Council, which urged allotment tenants to report all issues to the council, said it was investigating the recent ‘disappointing’ incidents and it will explore options to secure the site and their affordability.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: "We have a robust process of sending improvement letters to tenants following periodic inspections or reports from plot holders, but there are a range of mitigating reasons plot holders provide when dealing with issues.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Funding has enabled the council to invest in the allotments to clear the vacant sites, alongside the excellent help of local volunteer groups to get the plots ready to be made available for people on the waiting list.”