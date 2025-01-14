Youngsters enjoying a Kwik Cricket match with the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust

The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme, which provides grant awards of up to £1,500 to community projects, with a particular focus on children and young people.

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive grant awards and Tesco customers can vote for the group they think should take away the top award in their local Tesco store.

The Trust, which delivers sports coaching and countryside education to around 5,000 primary school children and youngsters with special needs each year, is one of the groups on the shortlist in Melton.

Winning a grant will help the Trust deliver free Kwik Cricket taster sessions in local primary schools, followed by out-of-school coaching at five

community venues – Melton, Asfordby, Great Dalby, Hose and Knipton - to get children active and having fun together.

Darren Bicknell, chief executive of the Trust, said: “Last year this project reached over 900 children.

"It’s all about giving youngsters the opportunity to try a new sport and play on a regular basis so being active becomes part of their weekly routine.”

Voting is open in the Tesco superstore in Thorpe Road and at Tesco Express in Nottingham Road from mid-January to the end of March.

Customers will cast their vote using a blue token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts – previously known as Tesco Community Grants – has already provided over £117M to more than 67,000 projects across Britain.

This £5m Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with Groundwork UK, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and sports equipment for after-school clubs.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities, particularly those helping to provide food and giving children the support they need for a good start in life.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

Click HERE to find out more about the funding scheme.