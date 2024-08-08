Ultra trail runner raises over £100,000 for Leicester-based sports charity ahead of 380km challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Dent is taking on the iconic Dragon’s Back Race this September to raise money for Greenhouse Sports, adding to the three fundraisers he has already done for the charity, raising over £100,000.

Dent, a leading figure in the sports industry and a keen ultra trail runner, is now taking on the daunting 380km challenge along the mountainous spine of Wales. The race takes place from 2-7 September and, as well as the distance, face a total height gain of 16,400m and perilous traversal over extreme terrain.

Greenhouse Sports is a charity that places full-time elite sports coaches in schools located in the most deprived areas of Leicester, London, and Portsmouth. These coaches are embedded into the school's staff, providing young people with free access to sports. Beyond developing sporting skills, the coaches also serve as mentors, focusing heavily on young people's personal development, helping to significantly improve their life chances.

Dent was previously involved with Greenhouse Sports, helping coach some of their participants, which led to him completing three previous events raising money for the charity, with this fourth event set to take the total to over £100,000. His previous fundraisers included the Run in the Sun challenge where he ran 250km through the Moroccan Sahara over 7 days.

Simon completing a recce of part of the Dragon's Back route.

He has completed a few recces of the route throughout the summer months and can’t wait to get started. He said: "The Dragons Back is widely regarded as the toughest mountain ultra in the world, so I felt it was a suitable challenge to help raise some funds for Greenhouse.

“Having helped coach Greenhouse students over 20 years ago and now regularly fundraising for them, I am very aware of the amazing work that they have done around the UK in getting young people involved in sport. I hope to raise as much money as possible to contribute to the cost of a coach for a year at a school."

To find out more about Simon’s fundraising, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/simon-dents-dragons-back-race