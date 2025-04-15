Trumpton organisers thank supporters as cheques are presented to 18 worthy causes
Firefighters based at the town fire station have thanked everyone who contributed to last year’s fundraising, which generated £6,000.
Families lined the streets and estates in December to welcome the popular replica of the Trumpton fire engine with Santa Claus riding with it.
Representatives of the 18 beneficiaries, including schools, charities and community groups, gathered on Friday for presentation of the cheques.
Trumpton organisers posted on their Facebook page: “We would like to show our deep appreciation to all those who attended and recognise the significant impact you make in our community.
“We wish you all the very best with your projects.
“We would also like to thank everyone who donated at Christmas – without your generosity none of this would be possible.
“Only eight months now until we go again.”
This year’s beneficiaries were: St Francis Catholic Primary School, Melton Swimming Club, St John’s Community Centre, Helping The Isolated, Melton Community First Responders, Friends of St John’s Church, 103 The Eye, Friends of Melton Country Park, The Crafty Ladies, Melton and Oakham Waterways, Scalford C of E Primary School, Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, 1940s Melton Mowbray, Melton Furniture Project, Pepper’s – A Safe Place, The Steel Yard gym (on behalf of Mason), Harry Allen and Smiler Myla.
Trumpton has been run by the fire service in Melton Mowbray since 1979 and has proved a funding lifeline for many local organisations.
