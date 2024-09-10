Time to enter your tree for Melton Christmas festival

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:18 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:53 BST
Some of the displays at last year's Melton Christmas Tree FestivalSome of the displays at last year's Melton Christmas Tree Festival
Local charities, community groups, schools and businesses planning to make an entry in this year’s Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival are being reminded that they need to complete a booking form soon.

Hundreds of glittering trees sparkle every year at the event – at the town’s St Mary’s Church – which this year is being held from Friday December 6 to 10.

The festival will again be open to the public with the entry fee £3 and accompanied children getting in free.

Email [email protected] if you would like a booking form sent to your organisation.

Organisers say that booking forms must be completed and returned by email only.

Receipt of a booking form does not guarantee an entry for your tree, however, as window and floor spaces are limited this year.

Spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information on the tree festival, call Phil Balding on 07950 342246.

