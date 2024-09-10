Time to enter your tree for Melton Christmas festival
Hundreds of glittering trees sparkle every year at the event – at the town’s St Mary’s Church – which this year is being held from Friday December 6 to 10.
The festival will again be open to the public with the entry fee £3 and accompanied children getting in free.
Email [email protected] if you would like a booking form sent to your organisation.
Organisers say that booking forms must be completed and returned by email only.
Receipt of a booking form does not guarantee an entry for your tree, however, as window and floor spaces are limited this year.
Spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.
For more information on the tree festival, call Phil Balding on 07950 342246.
