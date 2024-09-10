Some of the displays at last year's Melton Christmas Tree Festival

Local charities, community groups, schools and businesses planning to make an entry in this year’s Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival are being reminded that they need to complete a booking form soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of glittering trees sparkle every year at the event – at the town’s St Mary’s Church – which this year is being held from Friday December 6 to 10.

The festival will again be open to the public with the entry fee £3 and accompanied children getting in free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you would like a booking form sent to your organisation.

Organisers say that booking forms must be completed and returned by email only.

Receipt of a booking form does not guarantee an entry for your tree, however, as window and floor spaces are limited this year.

Spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information on the tree festival, call Phil Balding on 07950 342246.