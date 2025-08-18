'The town's patriotic blooms have matured beautifully'

The barrier baskets in Sherrard Street planted by Melton In Bloom volunteers

This year’s red, white and blue displays in the town centre have matured beautifully, as our picture shows, and we feel very honoured to have been a part of commemorating this special 80th anniversary year of VE Day and VJ Day.

The lovely large feature planter that used to stand in the Market Place has been moved to High Street this year, near the Wilton Road end, to enable the Melton Mowbray Town Estate to install a row of greenery-filled planters and benches in the same location.

More floral displays come from our ongoing Plant-a-Bucket campaign, which allows businesses to inject more colour into the town in a practical way.

We would also encourage businesses to make full use of their outside spaces to add annual flowers, some permanent planting and wildflowers.

For those who have entered our Hidden and Open Gems Competition this year, judging has been taking place this week, and we have seen how much hard work has gone into some amazing spaces.

All of the results will be announced in due course.

The bad news we had last week was the discovery of the dreaded Box Tree Moth’s caterpillars in our box plants at several locations.

They were spotted eating away the leaves, and as attacks are only increasing in numbers, year on year, we will be removing some of the plants, where they are not essential to a design, but also trying to rescue other more important ones, by way of a biological treatment.

Earlier in the year, we can use pheromone traps, which are attractive to the male moths, and will therefore help to stop the egg-laying.

We can then water in the treatment, to cover any of the caterpillars that still manage to hatch.

There is no harm to other creatures, as they are the only ones that will eat those particular plants.

Another option is to use nematodes, which are watered in, and infect the caterpillars.

There is a lot of useful information online, should you have the same problem, and we are hoping to be able to rescue our precious plants.