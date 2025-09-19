Struggling with your water bill? The Big Difference Scheme could help.

Big Difference Scheme

Households across the Severn Trent region could receive up to £390 per year off their water bill thanks to the Big Difference Scheme, a programme designed to support people on a low income.

The scheme is funded by Severn Trent and offers reduced water charges for eligible households, making essential services more affordable during the cost-of-living crisis.

Rising household costs are putting pressure on families and individuals. The Big Difference Scheme provides crucial relief for those who may be struggling to make ends meet or for those in need of extra support.

Who can apply?

The Big Difference Scheme is open to households served by Severn Trent Water with a low household income. Eligibility is assessed through a simple online application, and if successful, the reduction is applied directly to the household bill.

How to apply

An application form can be completed on: www.bigdiff.co.uk

The applicant will be notified if they are eligible, and the discount will be applied directly to the Severn Trent account.

Extra support for individuals

Severn Trent also runs a Priority Services Register, offering additional help to customers with medical conditions, disabilities, or other needs. This ensures extra care and assistance during supply interruptions. Customers can register at: stwater.co.uk/priorityservices.

Delivered in partnership with Auriga Services

The scheme is administered on Severn Trent’s behalf by Auriga Services, a not-for-profit whose mission is to help individuals through life’s challenges.