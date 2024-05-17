Spring brings new life into Melton Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spring is here at last, and The Friends of Melton Country Park have been busy tidying The Royal Bed and looking out for invasive plant species.

Spring is finally here! The warmer and drier weather means new life is bursting into the Country Park and there is lots of work to be done to tidy and maintain the many feature areas.

The Friends have focussed again on The Royal Bed, which is being transformed into a wildflower oasis. The cold wet weather has meant difficult growing conditions for most plants over the winter, so several work groups have weeded, tidied and re-sown the bed in the hope of some beautiful wildflowers for us all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends have even constructed a low fence from some of the waste tree trimmings in the park to keep the bed protected from being trampled. They are hoping that once the new seed becomes established there will be lots of colourful flowers for the insects and the park users to enjoy.

FOMCP Himalayan Balsam Team

A number of volunteers attended online training in February to learn how to identify Himalayan Balsam. This non-native, invasive species is spread downstream in our watercourses, growing at the water’s edge, and choking our streams.

The Friends are supporting a county-wide project to eradicate the plant and restore our riverbanks. With the support of representatives from Leicestershire County Council Environmental Partnerships and the Trent Rivers Trust, a survey was completed to identify key areas in the park where the plant is likely to be a problem.

Over the next couple of months The Friends will look to find new plants and remove them in a controlled way to stop any further spread through the park. With regular management they are hopeful that the species can be controlled and preferably eradicated within several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends have also been caring for the saplings they planted several years ago, trimming round the trees each year to let in light and stimulate growth. It is pleasing to see these saplings putting on some good growth now and looking well established.

New buds on the apple trees in the community orchard

In the community orchard, the hard pruning of the apple and pear trees in the Winter is now well rewarded with new leaf growth and plenty of blossom, so we are looking forward to a good crop of fruit come the autumn.

Many hands make light work, and anyone interested in volunteering is warmly welcomed. No prior experience is necessary, and all ages and abilities are welcome.

Volunteer sessions usually start at 10.30am, meeting at the main car park / cafe unless otherwise specified. We often stop for a coffee and a chat afterwards.

Their next work group dates are 1st June and 6th July.

Email [email protected] for more information or find them on Facebook.