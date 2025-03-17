Sponsors invited for popular annual Town Estate events
Melton Mowbray Town Estate is keen to get backing for its summer programme of open-air cinema screenings, its much-loved summer programme of traditional bandstand concerts and the three-day traditional Victorian Christmas Fair in November.
Sponsors will enjoy full naming rights for their event and enjoy coverage on all the listings sites, local media, flyers and adverts promoting the event, plus prominent physical and digital branding throughout.
The Town Estate is also offering options for sponsorship extras, including branded cups, deckchairs, umbrellas, flags, and additional signage, giving sponsor brand and messages even greater visibility.
Dean Rees, the Town Estate’s CEO, said: "This is a golden opportunity for businesses in the area to raise awareness of their offering or service, while making a positive and appreciated contribution to the local community and economy.”
Businesses and organisations interested in sponsorship deals should email the Town Estate on [email protected] in the first instance.
