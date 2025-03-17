Melton Mowbray Town Estate CEO, Dean Rees

Local businesses are being invited to sponsor three popular annual events on the Melton Mowbray calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is keen to get backing for its summer programme of open-air cinema screenings, its much-loved summer programme of traditional bandstand concerts and the three-day traditional Victorian Christmas Fair in November.

Sponsors will enjoy full naming rights for their event and enjoy coverage on all the listings sites, local media, flyers and adverts promoting the event, plus prominent physical and digital branding throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Estate is also offering options for sponsorship extras, including branded cups, deckchairs, umbrellas, flags, and additional signage, giving sponsor brand and messages even greater visibility.

Dean Rees, the Town Estate’s CEO, said: "This is a golden opportunity for businesses in the area to raise awareness of their offering or service, while making a positive and appreciated contribution to the local community and economy.”

Businesses and organisations interested in sponsorship deals should email the Town Estate on [email protected] in the first instance.